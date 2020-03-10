|
Gordon Corey Ralls, Jr.
Feb. 24, 1931 - Mar. 8, 2020
Pleasant Hill
On Sunday, Gordon, a longtime resident of Pleasant Hill passed away. Gordon was born in Martinez, CA to parents Gordon Corey Ralls and Frances Rhoda Durham Ralls. Gordon graduated from Alhambra High School in 1949 and was valedictorian of his class. He attended the University of California in Berkeley, receiving a BS in 1954 and MS in 1955 in Mechanical Engineering.
As a four year student in ROTC at Berkeley, Gordon received a commission as 2nd Lt. in the US Army Ordinance Corps upon receiving his BS. After completion of his graduate studies, he entered active duty serving two years at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, MD. After 16 weeks of electronics training, his primary assignment there was involved in the supervision of the training of enlisted personnel in radar maintenance. Following his discharge, he remained in the active Army Reserve for a few years, receiving a promotion to the rank of Captain.
Gordon spent his career with both Shell Chemical and Shell Oil Companies retiring from Shell Oil in Martinez after 34 years of service, on Feb. 1, 1988 as Operations Superintendent. His 20 years at Martinez were preceded by assignments in West Pittsburg, Los Angeles(twice), Marietta, OH, New York City and St. Helens, OR. Several of these involved working as a project manager on grass-roots construction of new chemical plants. Gordon had been a registered professional engineer in the states of California, Ohio and West Virginia and a Registered Pressure Vessel Inspector in OH. At Martinez, his career gradually took a turn from engineering to operations management. He was variously responsible for the manufacture of all oil and chemical products manufactured there. His management training at Shell had been augmented by attending graduate courses in Organizational Behavior at MIT, the University of Michigan and UCLA.
During his graduate time, he was employed by the University as a research engineer which lead to presentation of his original work in Oceanography for the annual conventions of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Geophysical Union. They also published this work as did the Corps.
In his later years at Shell, as a hobby, he taught in the evening school of management at Diablo Valley College for 12 years. He also served for several years on the Engineering Technology Advisory Board at DVC. In 1982 he was honored by the city of Pleasant Hill with a plaque for serving on the Cluster Housing Committee, a group that created the first guidelines for planned unit development housing in that city.
An inactive member of Church of the Resurrection (Episcopal) in Pleasant Hill where he served as a member of the Vestry, for many years he attended Chestnut Avenue Community Church (now New Life Christian Fellowship) in Concord with his wife, Bernice. He formerly was a member of the Industrial Association of Contra Costa County, and currently a member of the Sons in Retirement. Currently he was a member of, the Shell Alumni Club, the University of California Alumni Association and the Old Alhambra Alumni.
His primary hobby was genealogy and he prided himself in being a fourth generation California resident, tracing his Ralls family back in America to the very early 1700's. His Corey line was in the country as early as 1630. Others, with less certainty, he traced back for nearly a thousand years.
In addition, Gordon enjoyed travelling with Bernice, both in their motor home and on special trips and tours, reading, watching his grandchildren's sports activities, the Giants, A's, 49ers and music. For several years he attended spring training games during their annual winter stay in Arizona. Later they spent winters in housing in Pahrump, Nevada. Since Jr. high school days, he played trumpet in various bands, and while in college led a seven-piece Dixieland group. He was an eagle scout and Master Counselor in the Order of DeMolay. For many years was also an avid golfer and bowler.
Gordon is survived by the great love of his life, the former Bernice Ann Slater who he married in 1985; sons Michael G Ralls of San Francisco, and Matthew F (Tina) Ralls of Concord, CA; daughters Ann E Bradley of Walnut Creek, and Caroline M Whitcomb of El Dorado Hills; and son Ed D (Lori) Flynton of Folsom; and daughter Deana A (Duke) Dowell of Martinez, grandchildren Stephen (Katie) and Amanda Ralls, Caelyn (Robert) Last, Diana, Clayton and Daniel Whitcomb, Brian (Stephanie), Jason and Brandon Flynton, Zachary McNeill and Douglas Dowell; and great grandchildren Hunter and Beckett Flynton and Harper Ralls
Services will be held at Oakmont Memorial Park on Mar. 13 at 1 pm. Private inurnment. Contributions may be made to the Shell Alumni Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1093, Martinez, CA 94553
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2020