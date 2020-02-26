Home

Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
California Central Coast VA Cemetery
Gordon Mallett


1955 - 2020
Gordon Mallett Obituary
Gordon Mallett
Apr. 1, 1955-Jan. 16, 2020
Livermore
Gordon L. Mallett of Livermore, Ca. 64 passed from this world to the next on Jan. 16, 2020 in Pleasanton, Ca. from complications of COPD. Gordon was born Apr.1, 1955 in Mildenhall, England to a military family. He was a hard working, faithful employee of the US Army and Livermore Veterans Hospital. He is survived by siblings, Daniel(Chris),Steven(Lynn Marie), and Celia(Jim). He also leaves behind niece Mikayla and nephews Tyler and Tom(Theresa). Services will be held March 13, 2020 2:00pm at the California Central Coast VA Cemetery(Fort Ord.).


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2020
