GRACE ADAMS
Oct. 17, 1938-Dec. 10, 2019
Orinda
Grace Adams died at home in a peaceful manner. Grace was raised in Oakland and was an accomplished classical pianist at a young age. She received
degrees from both the University of California at Berkeley and Stanford. She work as a engineer for NASA. After retirement she was successful in the real estate business. She loved animals and bought a ranch in Orinda which she named "The Double Bar $". Rescuing Llamas and then adding Mini Horses, Horses, Chickens, Turkish Angora Cats,and Peacocks, she happily gave parties and tours to friends, especially children. She was in the Canticle Choir and played Hand Bells at the Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church. She learned to play the French Horn and organized quartets to play for many Church Services. Grace's can-do spirit, her passion for things musical and her love of all God's Critters are remembered. A celebration of her life will be held at the Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church in Orinda on Saturday, January 4th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, Orinda or a
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 24, 2019