Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alcosta Senior & Community Center
9300 Alcosta Blvd.
San Ramon, CA
Grace Ernestine "Ernie" Pelkey
July 13, 1944 - January 4, 2019
Pleasanton
Ernie Pelkey, age 74, passed peacefully after a very brief battle with lymphoma. Ernie was born in Hayward, CA and lived in Pleasanton for 50 happy years. She had a long and successful career in law enforcement with both Pleasanton and Livermore police departments. She leaves behind her children Laura Vaughn, Liane Burton (Steve), Darrin Pelkey (Alicia), 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her siblings, many beloved nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful friends. Services will be held March 2 at Alcosta Senior & Community Center, 9300 Alcosta Blvd. San Ramon, CA from 1:00-5:00 p.m.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019
