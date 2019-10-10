|
Grace Irene Kelly
August 20, 1923 - October 4, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Grace passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 at the age of 96, surrounded by family and loved ones. Grace Irene Hoover was born in Los Angeles on August 20, 1923 to Ira and Ada May (McLelland) Hoover. Grace's mother passed when she was fourteen and her father eventually remarried to Evelyn Bentine. They lived in Culver City where Ira owned an auto garage and the High Hat Bar. Grace graduated from Hamilton High in January 1942, then immediately enrolled in a nursing program as war broke out. Grace met James Davidson Kelly at a church dance and they were married in Redlands, CA on December 26, 1948.
While Jim was a surveyor for the state, they lived in a trailer and traveled throughout California. When their first child started school in 1955, they bought a home and settled down in Pleasant Hill, CA. Jim worked as a civil engineer with Contra Costa County and Grace provided loving care for their growing family. In 1963 with a sixth child on the way, they moved to a larger home in Walnut Creek where some of the family still resides. Grace was a dedicated volunteer at The Gardens at Heather Farm for several years.
Grace is survived by children Christine (Greg) Blanchfield, Sharon Kelly, Brian (Pam) Kelly, Patricia (Loren) Hafen, Susan Stewart, John Kelly, grandchildren Katie and Rebecca Kelly, Lindsay and Connor Hafen, and Emiline and Sam Stewart, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family is forever indebted to Celia Coronel, caregiver and loving friend, for the many years she devoted to Jim and Grace. Relatives and family friends are invited to attend a celebration of Grace's life at the family home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2 – 5 pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019