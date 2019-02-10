Grace Lopez

Feb 28, 1929 - Jan 15, 2019

Resident of Pittsburg

Grace died January 15, 2019 only 6 weeks short of her 90th birthday. It was an early gift to be reunited with her husband Tony. He died in 2012 right before their 64th anniversary.

Grace was the 3rd daughter born to Gennaro & Josephine Nuzzo, Italian immigrants who owned a store and apartments on 7th and 10th street. Spunky and athletic she played stick-ball and kick-the-can with the boys from the Lopez/Ruiz Market on Black Diamond. The youngest, her age, was Tony. Through school and church days together they became 'smitten'! At Pittsburg High School she was a cheerleader nick-named "Yaye" who cheered for her boyfriend and star- athlete, Tony. They married in May 1949. Blessed with 3 children, Debra 1950, Steve 1953, Johnny 1960; Four grandchildren Jeffrey, Andrew, Daniel and Caroline. Grace and Tony succeeded in living long, happy lives with a strong faith, hard work and endless love.

Grace enjoyed chauffeuring her friends and cooking for family until she finally retired at age 80. She visited many places but always loved home where pets waited anxiously. She had cats and dogs since she was a kid, too many to name, all spoiled for sure.

Grace was funny, honest, strong, loyal, and caring. Her famous whistle was a head-turner, like her beautiful smile. She loved family and friends, dogs and cats, cake, candy and cookies. Not necessarily in that order!

A memorial funeral liturgy will be held on Sat. Feb 16 at 12:30pm at St. Ignatius of Antioch. Memorial donations: ARF or Cancer Support Community.





