Grace Barry
June 2, 1924 - April 16, 2019
Concord
Grace Lucretia Pimienta Barry, 94 years old, passed away peacefully the morning of April 16, 2019. Born and raised in San Francisco, CA, it was there she met and married her husband of 46 years, Richard Earl Barry (deceased). She held a place in her heart for her family and ballroom dancing. Primarily a homemaker, she was also an Arthur Murray dance instructor, later joined Diablo Singles Dance Club, and Avon representative for 30 years. Grace leaves behind many friends from Delta Hawaii, Quail Lodge Retirement Community, and Concord Royale Assisted Living and Memory Care. Thank you to the loving, caring staff of Concord Royale and Suncrest Hospice. Grace is survived by her four children: son, Robert Barry; daughters, Rhonda (Gary) Satterfield, Roxanne Costan and Robin (Glenn) Moffatt; ten grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and other extended family and friends. Friends and family are invited to attend services, June 2nd, 3:00 PM, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 5562 Clayton Road, Concord, CA, immediately followed by a celebration of life.
Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019