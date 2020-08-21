Grace Ninfa EllisJune 6, 1927 - August 1, 2020Resident of Concord, CAGrace Ninfa Ellis, 93, of Concord, CA passed away peacefully August 1, 2020 in the Naperville, IL home of her son and daughter-in-law, Dr.'s Ted and Dianne Ellis, surrounded by three generations of loving family.Grace was born in Cleveland, OH and, after marrying, moved to Concord, CA where she and Lou raised their family of four. Grace was an avid organic gardener, a private pilot with multiple advanced ratings, an Interior Designer for 40 years, and a very active, founding member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. She served multiple terms on the Board of Mt. Diablo Hospital, as well as on the boards of multiple health, aviation and community organizations.Grace is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Cameron Carrington, son and daughter-in-law Dr.'s Ted and Dianne Ellis, daughter-in-law Erma Ellis, grandchildren Laurel (Eric Zwemmer), Venus Bagdon, Maegan (Christopher Higgins), Nicole (Jason Yule), Hannah, TJ, Grace, Mary and Kathryn, and five great grandchildren, as well as a brother-in-law Richard Ellis. Grace was predeceased in 2013 by her devoted husband of 68 years, Louis M. Ellis, DDS, daughter, Catherine, in 2004 and son, Michael, in 2009.We invite friends and family to attend a Catholic Liturgy and Burial on Monday, August 24, 2020 commencing at 12:30 PM at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, CA.Memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Food Pantry in memory of Grace N. Ellis.