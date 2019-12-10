|
Graig Dias
Nov. 11, 1947 - Dec. 5, 2019
Rodeo
Graig Dias, 72, passed away Thursday, December 5 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Helen Madigan Dias, his daughter, Nedra Dias-Souza, his son-in-law, Ricardo Souza, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Irene Dias and his brother Gary Dias.
Graig was a lifelong resident of Rodeo and after graduating John Swett High School in 1966, he went to apprenticeship school at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. He was a General Foreman Shipfitter in Shop 11 proudly building submarines for over 25 years. He retired when the shipyard closed and was given the opportunity to change careers at the age of 47.
Graig then attended Diablo Valley College's Culinary Arts program and began working as a chef at San Ramon Regional Medical center serving patients and medical personnel until his second retirement.
Graig was passionate about sports and a lifelong San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers fan and spent many Sundays at Candlestick enjoying tailgate parties with friends. Graig was appreciated by friends and family for his humor and willingness to help others. He will be greatly missed.
No funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Contra Costa Food Bank.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 10, 2019