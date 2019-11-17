Home

A long-time Concord resident and regular reader of the obit section, Grant moved into the next phase of existence on November 11, 2019. He loved math, science, nature, history and much more. He was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Uruguay. He received a Master's in Electrical Engineering from BYU. He loved road trips and visiting national parks. He subscribed to Sky & Telescope, enjoyed chiasmus and was fond of cheese. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, sister, brother and his wife's 4 chickens.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019
