Grant Gibbons
1958 - 2020
Resident of Contra Costa County
Grant Gibbons, age 62, passed away in August 2020 after a bicycle accident. A California native, Grant spent nearly all his life in Contra Costa County.
In younger days, he loved hunting and fishing with his father. More recently, Grant enjoyed bicycling with his wife, sister, and friends. An avid cook, he delighted family members with pictures of the meals he created. Barbecue and smoked salmon were some of his specialties. Last year, he took pleasure in a special trip across Europe with his family.
Grant was a senior claims adjuster for an insurance company for over 30 years. Grant was always there to assist family and friends in their time of need. Like his own dad, he was very handy and could fix almost anything. His wonderful sense of humor kept us all laughing.
Grant was a kind and loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, two daughters, and a son-in-law. He also leaves behind his loving mother, four sisters, six nieces and nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father. Grant will forever be loved.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
August 28, 2020
August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020
I first met Grant in 1989. He and I were in the same claim unit, and I will always remember him fondly. He loved to go duck hunting and my very first taste of smoked duck was courtesy of Grant himself. It was absolutely delicious! He truly was a sweet and gentle man, and I will miss running into him in the halls, saying hi and catching up. To Grant's family, my deepest condolences. Grant was truly a wonderful person, and his loss is felt deeply.
Julie Morgan
Coworker
August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020
I worked with Grant from 1991 to 2000. He was always so friendly and kind. I’m so sorry to hear that he passed. He will be missed. His family is in my prayers.
Heidi Funseth
Coworker
August 26, 2020
August 26, 2020
Dad, it's weird and awful to know I won't be getting anymore texts from you with "Ribs will be done at 7, come on over". But I want you to know that I got a really great recipe for the halibut you got. Hilly's dad is a chef and it's his recipe. I'll send you a text when it's ready. Love you.
S N
Daughter
August 26, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Grant’s passing. We worked together for several years before I left CA to move back to FL. He was such a kind person, always smiling and positive. My condolences to his family. JoAnn Pasquale
JoAnn Pasquale
Coworker
August 25, 2020
One of the nicest men I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Our hearts are with you.
Joe
Coworker
August 25, 2020
Hello, My name is Mark Lavezzoli. I started working with Travelers over 31 years ago and I knew grant that whole time. I have had the honor of having Grant as an employee for the last 22 years. He was always patient and available to help other. He had a very kind soul. We will miss Grant greatly. It will not be the same when we go back to the office and I do my morning walk around to just say hello. That empty desk will keep his memory alive with me. My prayers are with you all and i thank you for letting Grant share a good portion of his life with us at Travelers.
Mark Lavezzoli
Coworker
