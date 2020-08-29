Grant Gibbons1958 - 2020Resident of Contra Costa CountyGrant Gibbons, age 62, passed away in August 2020 after a bicycle accident. A California native, Grant spent nearly all his life in Contra Costa County.In younger days, he loved hunting and fishing with his father. More recently, Grant enjoyed bicycling with his wife, sister, and friends. An avid cook, he delighted family members with pictures of the meals he created. Barbecue and smoked salmon were some of his specialties. Last year, he took pleasure in a special trip across Europe with his family.Grant was a senior claims adjuster for an insurance company for over 30 years. Grant was always there to assist family and friends in their time of need. Like his own dad, he was very handy and could fix almost anything. His wonderful sense of humor kept us all laughing.Grant was a kind and loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, two daughters, and a son-in-law. He also leaves behind his loving mother, four sisters, six nieces and nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father. Grant will forever be loved.