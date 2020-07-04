Granville Walton
February 14, 1931 - May 7, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
A native of San Diego, CA, Granville was born again into eternal life on May 7, 2020 at age 89 years. He was an accomplished sportsman, having played football, both in high school (San Diego High School) and college (UC Berkeley). He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, but an untimely illness prevented his pursuing a football career. He served in the Army during the Korean War. While in the Army he was attached to the Air Force and worked in the Air Force's engineering department. He completed his military service at the Air Force base in Mineral Wells, Texas, where he oversaw the lifeguard training program. After his discharge from the Army, he returned to UC Berkeley, joined the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and graduated with a degree in Sociology while working for the Alameda County Juvenile Probation Department. He transferred to a position in Human Resources in the Alameda County Social Services Department, where he was Director of Administrative Services, the position from which he retired.
Gran loved sports of all types and he was good at all that interested him: swimming, skiing, ice skating, and golf. He was an assistant coach for freshman and JV football at Bishop O'Dowd High School for the '95 and '96 seasons. He loved to barbecue and especially loved to work on his vintage Mustangs.
He is survived by his wife, Adrienne, his children, Gregory (Virginia), Laura (Eric Malveau), and Robert (Raquel); his grandchildren, Gary, Sher're (Michael Tate), Jordan and Jocelyn; great grandson, Gregory, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is deeply missed by all who knew him.
A memorial Mass will be at All Saints Church on July 8, 2020 at 10am. Due to Covid-19, attendance is limited to the immediate family, but the service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Committal will be private. In his memory, please donate to your favorite charity
