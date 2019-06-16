Greg Willis

April 22, 1947 - June 4, 2019

Pinole

Greg Willis was born in Richmond, Ca. to Peggy and Wally Willis. He graduated from El Cerrito High School. During his teen years, Greg was a member of DeMolay, and was awarded the degree of Chevalier. He spent over 50 years working as an audio technician. Greg sold, installed and ran sound systems in a variety of venues, both large and small, throughout the Bay Area. Greg was a long time supporter of YMCA camps and served on the board of the Richmond YMCA. He was also dedicated to helping youth in the Pinole Valley High School Drama department, teaching them how to run lights and sound for their many productions. Greg was also involved with Pinole Community Players for over 30 years. He spent many years devoting service to First Presbyterian Church Richmond and Pinole United Methodist Church, serving on a number of committees

Greg is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie, and his daughter Julie, both residents of Pinole, and a large extended family.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at Pinole United Methodist Church, 2000 San Pablo Ave., Pinole on June 22, 2019 at 11:00. A luncheon will be held afterwards in the social hall.

Donations can be made in his memory to , the YMCA, or Pinole Community Players.





