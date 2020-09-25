Gregg ShephardJan. 3, 1942 - Sept. 7, 2020Resident of Livermore, CAGregg Shephard -- husband, father, teacher died suddenly on September 7, 2020 at home in Livermore, CA. Born in Oakland, CA, the second of four children to Walker and Helen Shephard. Gregg is survived by his loving wife, Lynne, and Glenn Andrew(Sandra) Shephard, and Eric Timothy(Pilar) Shephard, his sons, and by Ryan, Katelyn, Zachery, and Maxwell, his grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Peter and Michael, and his sister Lorraine.A proud graduate of Alameda High School, Santa J.C., Sonoma State, and Cal State Hayward(East Bay), Gregg became an exemplary social studies teacher at Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, CA for 34 years. His primary courses were history and civics.He met Lynne in San Leandro at the base of the escalator at Macys where they bot worked at the time. They married in 1964 at St. Louis Bertrand Church in Oakland, CA, and moved to Livermore in 1967. They celebrated 56 years of marriage in August this year.As a young father, Gregg was involved with his sons' activities, particularly coaching Livermore Youth soccer for many years in the 1970's/1980's, and he taught them a strong work ethic. In his retirement years, he kept busy with activities like bicycling, running, hiking, walking and sampling treats at Costco. Friends and family would routinely see him out and about in Livermore. His love of family, its legacy stories, Alameda, history, camping, and Lionel trains were central to his core years. A fierce debater, he had a trenchant discussion waiting for you on history or current events.A celebration of his life will take place when it is safe to do so.