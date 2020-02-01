|
|
Gregono (Gody) Batausa Sr
May 7, 1935 - Jan 28, 2020
Hayward
Gregono (Gody) Batausa Sr. (May 7, 1935 – January 28, 2020) died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Gody was born in the Big Island of Hawaii to Captulina and Florentino Batausa (predeceased). He was raised in Kakaako on the island of Oahu with siblings Mary, Jesse, Jose, Maggie, Jerry, (predeceased) and Virgie and Rosie.
In intermediate school, he met the love of his love, Patricia Jocson. They were married on March 5, 1955 and were married for 53 years before her death in May 2008. They had six children, Gregono Jr (wife Christina), Dolly Balangitao, Adrienne Massad (husband George), Annette Batausa, Karen Esteller (husband Ron) and Sandy Thompson (husband John).
Gody's pride and joy were his ten grandchildren, Danielle (husband Justin) Gray & Rodney Balangitao, Erik and Tina Batausa, Christopher and Elizabeth Massad, John-Michael (Fiance' Sierra McRae) and Taylor Melville, DJ (wife Victoria) Esteller and Rachel (husband Michael) McDonald. He was also blessed with seven great grandchildren, LJ, Tyler and Natalie Gray. Kymbee, Cassie and Reagan Melville and Isaac Tate.
Gody truly lived "aloha" throughout his life and was very proud of the culture from which he was raised. He participated in organized sports with the Hawaiian athletic association and cooked for countless luaus and parties for family and friends for years. Although he lived most of his adult life in California, Hawaii was always considered "home". His joy and passion were being surrounded by family and friends, cooking and enjoying delicious foods and talking stories.
In early December 2019, he was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer and was later put into hospice care.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 7th at St. Benedict's Church,82nd Avenue in Oakland at 2:00 pm. Aloha/Casual Attire Welcomed!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 1, 2020