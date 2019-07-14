Gregory Allen Martin

November 1, 1960 ~ June 11, 2019

Resident of Hercules, California

Gregory, 58, went to be with the Lord on June 11th, 2019. After being diagnosed with Brain Cancer (Glioblastoma Multiforme), Greg overcame his doctor's predications by nearly doubling his time left with us here on Earth, without one, single complaint. He passed away peacefully at his home in Hercules, CA surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Selina (Camacho) Martin and leaves behind his son, Justin Martin, and daughter, Erica (Martin) Daly, along with their spouses, Krystin Martin, and Christopher Daly. His legacy consists of granddaughter Victoria Tricamo, his unborn grandson & granddaughter (twins) due beginning of September, two remaining sisters (Karen Danburg and Sharon Gaddie), several nephews, nieces, grandnephew, cousins, in-laws, and many loving friends. Preceded in death, step-father Richard Cravy and sister Laura Crawford

Greg was born on November 1, 1960 in Richmond, California, to parents James Martin and Mae Cravy (preceded in death). He graduated from Richmond High School in 1978 then attended Oregon State University to study Engineering and Accounting. In 1982, he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley where he completed his BS in Business Administration - Accounting & Finance. Greg had 35 years of experience in public accounting, almost exclusively serving the real estate industry. He first joined the accounting firm of Kenneth Leventhal and Company in January 1983, where he later became a Partner. The firm was acquired by Ernst and Young LLP and Greg later joined and retired from the firm of Moss Adams LLP as a Partner, where he led the firm's Real Estate and Hospitality Industry Practices. Some of his favorite clients were the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks. Greg was a member of the AICPA, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA), ULI, NAIOP, and NAREIT. He was also on the Executive Committee of USC Lusk, Marshall School of Business Center for Real Estate, and the Policy Advisory Board of the UC Berkeley Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics. He loved his career and was an excellent provider, mentor and role model to many.

Greg always showed his giving heart in many ways, such as serving as a board member for El Ayudante (Christian missions program in Honduras) and Raphael House (a program to help low-income families and families experiencing homelessness) in San Francisco. His passion for music began as a young teenager playing the bass guitar and singing in local bands such as Young Country, Shades of Country, and The Midnight Riders. He also enjoyed playing bass for his church's worship team every Sunday. Greg enjoyed eating good food, drinking great wine, admiring old cars such as his Ford Model T, collecting coins, and taking vacations with family and friends (favorites were Disneyland and Hawaii). He will always be remembered for being a man of God, a gentleman, larger than life, loving, nurturing, hard-working, goal-oriented, humble, kind, passionate, intelligent, entertaining, generous, sensitive, influential, edgy, hilarious, talented, and a father-figure to many. He has left an impression on everyone he has come across, and although he was taken from us much too soon, he will be remembered fondly forever. We will never forget how much he loved us.

A Celebration of Greg's life will be held at Community Alliance Church at 2375 Aberdeen Way, Richmond, CA on Saturday, July 20th at 11am with nourishment and fellowship to follow.





