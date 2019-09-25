|
Gregory Burch Snyder
Oct. 28, 1943 - Sep. 10, 2019
Valley Springs
A great lover of the outdoors, baseball and flying, a philosopher and dedicated public servant, Greg Snyder passed away in his sleep at his son's home in New York.
An erstwhile student in his youth, Greg found his calling and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in History. He subsequently enlisted in the Navy, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. Upon discharge, he embarked on a 34-year career as an air traffic controller, ultimately retiring in 2007 to a life of dogs and boats in Valley Springs, CA.
He is predeceased by his son, John, and survived by his son, Richard Barrett-Snyder and his wife Kathleen; three grandchildren, Grace, Kieran, Gabrielle; his sister, Elizabeth; and faithful Doberman, Sunny. Memorial donations may be made to "The Resource Connection" and sent to Calaveras Crisis Center, PO Box 623, San Andreas, CA 95249.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019