Gregory FitzwaterNovember 27, 1957 - June 2, 2020Resident of Moraga, CA.Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, Gregory Fitzwater, went to be with the Lord on June 2nd, 2020 at age 62. Words cannot properly express how heartbroken we are. Gregg was born on his mother's birthday on November 27th, 1957 in Los Angeles and was the third child of four siblings. A handsome little boy, he was raised in Sunnyvale for most of his childhood until he graduated from Chico State with a degree in Geography. Although Gregg went on to build a successful career in manufacturing and supply chain management, his true passions emerged during his freetime. From photography, automotive maintenance, model building, camping, biking, motorcycle riding, hiking, or reading up on history, there wasn't anything Gregg couldn't learn, do, or fix. He loved spending time with his family, and was especially fond of children. He was also recognized by many at the New Life Church for his many volunteer contributions. Though it is impossible to summarize who Gregg was and how much he meant to us in so few words, his spirit and memory will always live on in our hearts. Especially for his wife of 32 years, daughter, son-in-law, older brother and sister, nephews, extended family, church, and friends. We love you, Gregg.