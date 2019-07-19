Gregory Lee Murawski

February 23, 1946 - July 8, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

Gregory Lee Murawski, a longtime Pleasanton resident, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019.

An early baby boomer, Greg was born February 23, 1946 in St. Paul, Minnesota. One of Greg's favorite decisions by his parents, Russell and Lorraine, was that they came West. The family of five, growing to eight, settled in San Leandro. Greg was the oldest of his fun-loving family; sister Sharyl and brothers Doug, David, Russ and Kevin.

Greg attended Assumption School, San Lorenzo High School, Chabot College and graduated from San Jose State University. It was there he met Kathy, whom he married in 1971. Their children, Matt and Maureen (Mo) were born in Fresno and in 1978 they moved back to the Bay Area. Raising Matt and Mo in Pleasanton brought great joy to Greg as he supported, coached and celebrated them.

In 2002, Greg started one of his favorite chapters of life by becoming a Grandpa for the first time. He was blessed with six total grandkids. Grandpa Greg loved to be around his grandchildren and supported them in any and all of their many activities, this brought him a tremendous amount of joy and happiness. They loved him with all of their hearts and have many fond memories; whether it was shopping, fishing, going to a ball game, out to ice cream or just hanging out.

Greg had a long-standing career in the Oil and Gas industry representing manufacturers of pipes, valves and fittings. Greg was an independent businessman and ran GMR Systems for over 30 years. Greg never wanted to retire formerly, but he did work to integrate a fun lifestyle around his work schedule making many folks jealous of his PTO and holiday schedule.

Greg's pursuit of outdoor hobbies and interests were a constant through his life. Growing up, Greg was introduced to the love of the outdoors through hunting and the Boy Scouts. That drive to experience the outdoors never stopped. He was always eager to learn things. From learning to ski in his 40s, traveling the Western US for hunting trips and his most recent obsession with fly fishing. The outdoors was where he felt most alive and what he cherished the most was to share those times with his closest friends and family.

There are many family and friends who are saddened by of the loss of Greg. His friendship with so many who touched his life will never end. He was connected to so many people in the Pleasanton community and beyond; through business, hunting, fishing, coaching or having coffee, Greg was a great friend.

A memorial for Greg will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at Graham-Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton at 10:30 am. A celebration of Greg's wonderful life will be following at the Pleasanton Hotel. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory can be made to Cast Hope, an organization that provides kids experience in the great outdoors.





View the online memorial for Gregory Lee Murawski Published in East Bay Times on July 19, 2019