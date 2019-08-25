|
Gregory M. Nigro
Aug. 26, 1947 - Aug. 21, 2019
Resident of Dublin
In loving memory of Greg M. Nigro.
Tennyson high school, Hayward. Class of 1965.
Sergeant United States Air Force, April 1967-November 1970.
Surviving Greg are 2 sisters, 1 brother, his 2 children, 2 grandchildren and loving fiancee.
Services at Holy Sepulchre. 1051 Harder Road. Hayward CA, 94542. Wednesday August 28, 2019; Viewing at 11:00. Service at 11:30.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019