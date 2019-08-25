East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre
1051 Harder Road
Hayward, CA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Sepulchre
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Nigro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory M. Nigro


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory M. Nigro Obituary
Gregory M. Nigro
Aug. 26, 1947 - Aug. 21, 2019
Resident of Dublin
In loving memory of Greg M. Nigro.
Tennyson high school, Hayward. Class of 1965.
Sergeant United States Air Force, April 1967-November 1970.
Surviving Greg are 2 sisters, 1 brother, his 2 children, 2 grandchildren and loving fiancee.
Services at Holy Sepulchre. 1051 Harder Road. Hayward CA, 94542. Wednesday August 28, 2019; Viewing at 11:00. Service at 11:30.


View the online memorial for Gregory M. Nigro
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
Download Now