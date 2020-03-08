|
Gregory Maurice Beshouri
February 22,1957-February 7, 2020
San Leandro
Gregory Maurice Beshouri (born February 22, 1957) affectionately known as Greg, flew from this world too soon on February 7, 2020 from his home in San Leandro, California.
Born in Flint, Michigan and spending childhood around Detroit in Dearborn and Grand Blanc Greg was born to immigrants of Iraqi and French Canadian origins, Joyce and Maurice Beshouri, the oldest of three children. He graduated from Grand Blanc High School in 1975. Greg earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in 1979 and completed a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering at University of California, Berkeley in 1980. He loved recounting halcyon days mowing lawns in the humid Midwest summer to put himself through college.
Greg maintained childhood relationships with Scott Crickmore, Kevin Malloy, and John Stack. They ventured on backpacking trips together to experience the awesome power of nature and presence of god. Raised catholic, Greg converted to a communal flavor of Christianity on moving to Berkeley. Generosity and faith in god were driving engines in Greg's intriguing life. Greg "never met a stranger" and found joy in BBQing for beloved community, attributing his welcoming worldview to his Arab family. His extensive travels exposed him to many cuisines, and he became a gifted self-taught chef and a grill master. Greg was a big person who touched those he met with his spirit and humanity.
During Greg's time at Michigan he became active in Campus Crusade for Christ and continued to remain committed to his faith throughout his life. In college Greg lived in several Christian cooperative houses including Grove International Airport(GIA) and the Ark at 1545 Dwight Way in Berkeley. Greg married Wendy Kaufman in 1983 and built a 32-year partnership with her raising their beloved queer, neurodivergent child dartanian fierce kaufman.
Greg crafted a successful and prolific career in the field of reciprocating engines and worked hard to solve engineering problems by monitoring and reducing emissions on large diesel and natural gas engines. Greg was an innovator who started his own consulting company Engine-uity (later Advanced Engine Technologies Corporation) and forged countless professional relationships in the US, Africa, and Europe particularly Vienna. Greg used his brilliance to mentor younger engineers into the field.
Though his career was demanding, Greg embraced life and lived it to the fullest. He rode motorcycles and maintained a lifelong love of aviation. Greg was animated in his hobbies as his work and had a love for coffee, craft beer and RC model aircraft & gliders. Greg is found any given Tuesday at the Berkeley Marina flying slope gliders with his crew of model aircraft pilots. Greg was an amateur historian and theologian who possessed an adroit vocabulary and read voraciously.
Greg moved to San Leandro in 2015 quickly making friends in the neighborhood and turning his home into a mini-menagerie full of animal companions including two cats, Goose and Marshmallow, bunnies, and a puppy named Ziggy. Greg spent the last 5 years of his life in happy partnership with Susan Bothwell. Greg loved music particularly electric blues and believed that "Jesus was a pretty cool dude".
Greg is survived by his father, Maurice Beshouri; his daughter, Dartanian Kaufman; his partner Susan Bothwell; his sister Sharon Beshouri and husband Kirk Geno; his sister Debs Bloch and husband Randy Bloch and nieces Madeleine Geno and Eleanor Geno. We all were blessed sharing in Greg's life journey and will miss him greatly.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020