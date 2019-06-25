East Bay Times Obituaries
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Greta Sue Velazquez
December 22, 1948 - June 20, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
On Thursday, June 20 lifelong San Leandro resident Greta Sue Velazquez passed away in her family's Monterey Blvd home. A Pacific High School graduate, Greta is survived and adored by her sisters, Ann Grego and Gaye Foss, and her 4 children, RJ, Lisa, Dawn, and Lori. She will be dearly missed by her 6 grandchildren, Jenna, Bryce, Ariel, Jack, Greyson, and Chloe. Greta spent most of her 70 years at the Monterey Blvd house and the Floresta Gardens neighborhood won't soon cease to remember her indelible impression. Services for Greta will be held at Santos-Robinson on Thursday, June 27 th at 10:30.


Published in East Bay Times on June 25, 2019
