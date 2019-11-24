|
|
Gudrun Donaldson
Resident of El Cerrito, California
Longtime resident of El Cerrito, Gudrun Donaldson passed away peacefully at the age of 92, surrounded by her family. Gudrun was born and raised in Copenhagen, Denmark, the youngest of 10 siblings. During the Nazi occupation, she was an active participant in the Danish Resistance. After the war, she traveled in Europe, and eventually to visit her aunt and uncle in California, arriving in Berkeley in 1950. She soon met her future and ever-loving husband James Donaldson, originally from Scotland. She became a homemaker, raising 2 daughters, and volunteering in different capacities at their school. She also was an artist, with talent in many different art media. A gentle and kind woman, she was often described by people who met her as such a sweetheart. She is loved and missed by her 2 daughters, Gail Donaldson and Denise (Donaldson) Willis, her sons-in-law, Rick Tejada-Flores and Steve Willis, and her granddaughter Rachel Willis.
Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills
San Anselmo, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019