Gus C. Petris
March 11, 1924 - August 11, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Another proud member of the Greatest Generation of World War II veterans has left us.
We salute you, Major Gus C. Petris
Gus Petris, the son of Greek immigrants Chris and Mary Petris, was born in Sparks, Nevada. He would refer to Sparks, Nevada throughout his life as proof that he was a "genuine cowboy." Growing up in Oakland, California, he developed a strong love of the city and worked in many capacities to promote the city's interests. In his youth, Gus was a paper boy for the Oakland Tribune and the Oakland Shopping News. As an adult, Gus was an active member of the lake Merritt Breakfast Club, a charitable foundation that supports programs and projects in and about lake Merritt and lakeside Park. He was a member of the Oakland Chamber of Commerce and organized the St. Patrick's Day Parade for two years.
Gus graduated from McClymonds High School where he was elected Student Body President. He then went on to U.C. Berkeley but was soon drafted into the army where he became a Second Lieutenant. The army decided to send him to Officers Candidate School to become a training officer in the field of combat engineering, teaching fellow soldiers the basics of military combat. At the end of the war, President Truman established an Allied mission for observing the Greek elections. The task force needed soldiers who could speak fluent Greek. Gus and his brother, Nick, easily met this requirement and served on that memorable mission.
After the war, Gus completed his education at U.C. Berkeley and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. While at Cal, he signed up for the Army Reserves and was an active member for 22 years. It was on the steps of Wheeler Hall at Cal where he met and instantly fell in love with his beautiful Marie. Sadly, she predeceased him in October 2018. Gus and Marie were blessed to have shared a happy, wonderful marriage for 56 years.
Gus had a very successful business career. He worked as an industrial engineer at Moore Business Forms for many years and later joined the Tully Weir Company in an administrative position. He also devoted much time and energy assisting in the political campaigns of his brother, Senator Nicholas C. Petris.
From childhood through adulthood, the Greek Orthodox Church played a significant role in Gus' life. In his early years, he was a faithful altar boy. In adulthood, he served as a member of the church board and participated with his beloved Marie in the church community's many social activities.
Gus was a noble, kind, funny and fun-loving gentleman who was loved and admired by his family and friends.
"Good night, sweet prince,
And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
Gus is predeceased by his wife Marie, his parents Chris and Mary Petris, his brother Nicholas C. Petris, and his sister Katherine Koutoufas. He is survived by his sister-in-law Betty Christian and his many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Avenue in Oakland. Friends are invited to make memorial contributions to the Nicholas C. Petris Cultural Endowment Fund, Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Avenue, Oakland, CA, 94602. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director, FDR-745.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019