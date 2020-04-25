|
|
Dr. Gus D. Dorough
March 5, 1922 - April 13, 2020
Walnut Creek/Livermore
After a long and very full life, Gus Dorough died on April 13, 2020, at the age of 98. Gus was a native of California (born in Los Angeles) and a long time Livermore resident before moving to Walnut Creek. In 1944, he was in graduate school at UC Berkeley, majoring in Chemistry with a long term goal of getting his PhD to teach at a University. His studies were interrupted when he was "invited" to join the Department of the Army at the age of 23, to work on what would eventually be known as the Manhattan Project. A teaching career was on hold as he began what would end up being the majority of his professional career; working in Defense work. His love of trains probably started with the long ride to Oak Ridge, Tennessee. His work on the project continued at Los Alamos, New Mexico in 1945-1946. His experience with the Manhattan Project had a profound influence on his compassionate view of humanity. He completed his doctoral work in 1946 and accepted an offer to teach at Washington University in St. Louis in 1947. He was wooed back to California with a job in Livermore, working at a new Laboratory run by the University of California in 1954. Gus was the Head of the Chemistry Department at what was then the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory when he accepted a Presidential appointment as the Deputy Director of Research and Technology at the Pentagon, 1971-1973. He and his late wife, Rae, greatly enjoyed the political scene in Washington, DC. His position as an International liaison for the US Science & Technology committee gave him the opportunity to meet many interesting colleagues from the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand during this time. Returning to Livermore in 1973, Gus would enjoy his job as one of the Laboratory Directors for both Chemistry & Computations until his retirement in 1985. Gus was a world traveler and lover of the arts. He was proud to have endowed a Professor's chair in Chemistry at UC Berkeley. He was a mentor to many people. His keen wit and sharp intelligence endeared him to a large circle of friends. He enjoyed backpacking in Yosemite, tennis and playing games such as backgammon, cribbage and bridge. It's well known that Gus enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; preferably with some fine food and a good martini, too.
Gus was the father of 3 children: Susan Fisher of Blythe, Lisa Giannini of Hickman, and Dan Dorough of Emeryville. He was also the stepfather of four children: Drake McCarthy of Oakland, Valerie McCarthy of Santa Clara, Maureen McCarthy of Walnut Creek, and Colleen Faith of Livermore. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Gus is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Raellen Dorough, in 2008. He is also predeceased by his first wife, Maxine Dorough. Ever the scientist, Gus donated his body to UCSF. A celebration of this amazing man's life will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Dr. Gus D. Dorough
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2020