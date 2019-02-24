Guy Hall Hutchens

Feb. 27, 1933 ~ Feb. 5, 2019

Resident of Brentwood, CA

Guy Hall Hutchens passed away on Tuesday, February 5th, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a loyal family man and friend; loved by all who knew him.

Born in Centrailia, Missouri, he went off to serve in the United States Navy. After the Navy, he married Gail, the love of his life and had 4 children. He worked for the Naval Weapons Station in Concord for 35 years as a duty electrician and was also a Mason. Known as Guy, Hutch and Pa; he was an avid golfer, pool player and outdoorsman. He loved to travel, but more than anything, his family was his pride and joy.

Guy is survived by his wife, Gail, of 59 years; his children Luann Aiello of Brentwood, Doug Hutchens (Brandy) of Briones, Steve Hutchens of Placerville, Lani Cartwright (John) of Yreka, and grandchildren Brian and Eric Aiello, Brianna and Julia Hutchens, Angel Hutchens, Trevor Phillips, Caleb, Zoe and Kimmy Cartwright and great grandchildren, Daegan, Jayden and Kailyn Aiello and Trevor and Mackenzie Phillips.

Friends and Family are welcome to join in a celebration of Guy's life on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 1:30 at the Summerset II Clubhouse located at 193 Summerset Dr. in Brentwood.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .





