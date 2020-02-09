|
Guy Henry Black
Feb. 21, 1933 - Jan. 26, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Guy Henry Black musician, sailor, business owner, pilot and beloved husband, father, uncle and friend passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, January 26, in Concord, California.
Born on February 21, 1933, in Cyril-Cement, Oklahoma, to Alma Gene (Mary) Allen, age 18, and Melvin Maxwell Black, age 22, Guy moved with his father to California in 1940 graduating from Richmond High School in 1951
Guy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou McDaniel; daughter Deborah Black (Gary Mutz), son Richard Black, daughter in law Susan Black, grandchildren Stephanie, Ryan, Katie and Morgan Black, and Shaun Dortch (Trish). He was predeceased by sons, Randy Allen Black and David Wayne Black.
He loved making music, a love he passed on to his children. He played bass with the East Bay Banjo Club for many years.
Guy opened Guy's Payless TV at age 19. He worked for Chevron; the Lawrence Radiation Lab in Berkeley(where he worked on the team that built the 88" Cyclotron); repaired TVs and installed TV antennas and towers for radio communication. He worked for Motorola, leaving to open his own company, Western CommTower. He was proud of the many people he employed over the years, and all they accomplished.
Guy took the family water skiing many weekends. He later got a sailboat, joined the Diablo Sailing Club, and eventually was Commodore. After getting the Savage Lady, Guy and Mary sailed Mazatlán and Puerta Vallarta, where they stayed a couple of years while repairing their lightening-damaged sloop to sail back home. Other interests included flying and Ham radio operations.
A celebration of life will be held at at 11:30a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at the Pacheco Community Center, 5800 Contra Costa Blvd., Pacheco Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his name to Hope Hospice who helped him & the family with excellent care Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Avenue, Suite 100, Dublin, CA 94568-3024 or
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020