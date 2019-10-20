|
Guy Theodore (Ted) Kuntz
July 7, 1921 - July 16, 2019
Castro Valley
Ted Kuntz passed away on July 16, 2019 at age 98. He was a resident of Castro Valley for more than 60 years. Born July 7, 1921 in Ottumwa, Iowa, Ted was the son of Guy Theodore Kuntz, Sr. and Cornelia (Nell) Hoffman Kuntz, and brother to older sisters Nell and Margaret.
The Kuntz family moved to Denver, Co. during Ted's early childhood. He graduated from South High in 1938 and earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1942. After college Ted joined the U.S. Army Air Force. He was stationed in Cerignolo, Italy during WWII and flew missions over Europe as a navigator on a B-24. After WWII Ted moved to California where he married Betty Joan Dodson in 1946. He worked as a civil engineer at EBMUD, the Lawrence Livermore RadLab, and the Lawrence Berkeley RadLab before setting up his own business as a consulting engineer in San Leandro. In 2011, he retired and closed the business. Activities during his retirement included working as a senior volunteer at the Castro Valley office of the CHP, walking at Lake Chabot, playing mini golf, solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles, visiting the Monterey Bay Aquarium, attending his grandson's college graduation in Virginia, touring the WWII Memorial in Wash., D.C., and taking a family trip to Denver to visit his high school, college,and family home.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife Betty, sisters Margaret Gerton and Nell Lively, and son-in-law Robert Hall. He is survived by his children Anne Hall and Robert Kuntz, daughter-in-law Nida Kuntz, and grandchildren Allison, Colin, Jake, Jimmy, and Stacy. He was laid to rest at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward, Ca. and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019