Guy Worth
June 1952 - September 2019
Resident of Antioch
Guy Nicholas Worth of Antioch recently took on a new assignment in heaven at 67 years young after a three and a half year battle with brain cancer. A Navy brat born in San Francisco to neighboring Hunter's Point Naval Shipyard, Guy cherished his years growing up near Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, before finally settling in Concord next to the Naval Weapons Station. He was an aspiring mechanic after graduating from Clayton Valley High School before the oil crisis of the early 70's pushed him in to a new career in law enforcement. For 42 years Guy's life's work focused on making Antioch and Contra Costa County a safer place, earning a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Sacramento State along the way. When not catching criminals, he was catching fly balls playing centerfield for the Antioch Police Department's legendary softball team. A police officer by day, Guy remained a mechanic by night who was most proud to work with his son Chad in restoring the first car he bought in high school, a 1949 Chevy pick-up, along with two El Caminos. Guy also loved horses (likely more than people) and leaves his best equestrian buddy, Annie, in the reins of his daughter Brittany. Finally, Guy enjoyed spending Christmas in Lake Tahoe with family, snorkeling in Hawaii and, as a proud Italian, eating ravioli and spaghetti (every night of the week if he could).
Guy's devoted and loving wife Mary of 39 years, son Chad (Megan), granddaughter Riley, daughter Brittany (soon to be son-in-law Seth), brother Brian (Eileen), and their families along with countless friends continue to carry on his spirit.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Cancer Support Community SF Bay Area at www.cancersupport.net.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 17, 2019