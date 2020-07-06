1/1
Guyla Cashel
1927 - 2020
Guyla Cashel
April 17, 1927 - June 3, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA
Guyla Runyan Cashel concluded a gratifying, adventuresome and accomplished life's journey on June 3, 2020, at 93 years young. Born April 17, 1927, (Easter Sunday, she liked to add) to Ruth and Guy Runyan, Guyla was an only child who grew up in Nichols Canyon in the the early years of the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, attending Gardner Elementary, Bancroft Middle School, and Hollywood High School.
In 1948 she graduated in political science from Stanford University where she was vice president of the student body and active in sports. Working in Sacramento for the State of California after college, she met John Cashel they were married in 1952. Peripatetic because of John's career; they lived in seven houses in the next seven years, moving back and forth across the country from Washington (State) to Ohio to New Jersey before returning to California and settling in Lafayette, California, in 1959, to raise their family, and Guyla remained in the East Bay for the rest of her life.
A working mother, in her professional life, Guyla specialized in new program development in both the private and public sectors. She worked in public administration as a consultant in personnel contracts; she was a stock trader for an innovative international mutual fund; she was an an administrator for a bipartisan non-profit political foundation. Guyla did job development in paralegal college programs, she was a development fund administrator for a museum and two medical centers, and she was founder and co-owner of a travel agency for Europe.
Her volunteer service included the World Affairs Council of Northern California; Town and Gown Club, Berkeley; and the San Francisco Symphony Foundation/Contra Costa Chapter. She was also a member of Stanford Associates, member and on the Board of Directors of the John Muir Health Foundation, and St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Orinda.
Guyla loved traveling world-wide, family gatherings, jazz and classical music, reading, and the redwoods.
She is survived by daughter Joan and husband Daniel Pyne and grandchildren Katie and Joe; daughter Susan Jenks and grandchildren Kelly and Peyton; and son Jim and wife Anne Ching and grandchildren Maddie and Malia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Lafayette Community Foundation, https://lafayettecf.org/


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
July 5, 2020
What an absolute treasure she was. Im so lucky to have known her.
Tally Smith Delmore
Friend
July 5, 2020
An amazing woman and a gracious, compassionate friend. She will be missed!
Marie Seed Lichauco
Friend
July 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
