Gwen McDonald Blackburn
August 31, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Cherished sister, friend, and mother, Gwynette "Gwen" McDonald Blackburn, age 74, of Oakland, CA (formerly of Milwaukee, WI) passed away on August 31, 2020.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a video memorial and reflection for a beautiful spirit and a life well-lived at Harris Funeral Home Legacy Center 1331 San Pablo Avenue, Berkeley, CA on Friday, October 2, 2020 between 1pm and 6pm. The video will stream in 30 minute intervals.
The Gwynette McDonald Legacy Fund has been formed to support underserved minority students at the University Wisconsin-Madison, her alma mater. Please make contributions in Gwen's honor to the following address: Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association 1848 University Avenue, Madison, WI, 53726. You may also contribute directly to supportuw.org/giveto/GMcDonaldFund View the online memorial for Gwen McDonald Blackburn