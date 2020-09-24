Gwendolyn Alicia RansomJanuary 24, 1947 - September 18, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAIt is with great pain and sorrow to announce the passing of a blessed angel. Gwendolyn Alicia Ransom's sun set on 9-18-20 at Kaiser Hospital after battling breast cancer. Gwendolyn was born in Dallas, Texas and her family relocated to San Francisco ten years later. She graduated from Washington High and then worked 26 stellar years for Pacific Bell. She enjoyed travelling, people, family, and the finer things of life. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Douglas, sons, Christopher and Kevin, brother, Jonathan, sisters, Regina and Renata."God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered "Come with me." Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands were laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best!"A memorial to honor her life will be held at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley, September 26 3-7pm and September 27 11-3pm. "Rest now, my sweet love"