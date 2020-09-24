1/1
Gwendolyn Alicia Ransom
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn Alicia Ransom
January 24, 1947 - September 18, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
It is with great pain and sorrow to announce the passing of a blessed angel. Gwendolyn Alicia Ransom's sun set on 9-18-20 at Kaiser Hospital after battling breast cancer. Gwendolyn was born in Dallas, Texas and her family relocated to San Francisco ten years later. She graduated from Washington High and then worked 26 stellar years for Pacific Bell. She enjoyed travelling, people, family, and the finer things of life. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Douglas, sons, Christopher and Kevin, brother, Jonathan, sisters, Regina and Renata.
"God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered "Come with me." Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands were laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best!"
A memorial to honor her life will be held at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley, September 26 3-7pm and September 27 11-3pm. "Rest now, my sweet love"


View the online memorial for Gwendolyn Alicia Ransom



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Memorial service
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
510-581-9133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved