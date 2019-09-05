East Bay Times Obituaries
Moore's Mission Funeral Home
1390 Monument Blvd.
Concord, CA 94520
925-682-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
3700 Concord Blvd
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
3700 Concord Blvd
View Map
Gwenith C. Durrant


1922 - 2019
Gwenith C. Durrant Obituary
Gwenith C. Durrant
January 23, 1922-September 2, 2019
Resident of Concord
Gwenith Fay Creager Durrant, born January 23, 1922 in Devils Slide, UT passed away September 2, 2019 at her residence in Concord, CA at the age of 97 years. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph "Mac" Durrant, and her daughter Denise Spyrow. Lovingly survived by daughter Karen Larsen, (Randy) and son Paul Durrant, son in law Ted Spyrow; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Funeral Service to be held Saturday September 7th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3700 Concord Blvd at 1:00 p.m., visitation one hour prior. Memorial Gifts may be made to the . Arrangements by Moore's Mission Funeral Home


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019
