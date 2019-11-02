East Bay Times Obituaries
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
(925) 934-5400
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
View Map
Dr. H. David Clark


1938 - 2019
Dr. H. David Clark Obituary
Dr. H. David Clark
April 2, 1938 - Oct 24, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Pastor Dave Clark passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He touched many lives through his ministry and devotion to God.
Dave was born in Elmira, New York. He graduated high school in New York and then received a degree from Summit University, Pennsylvania. He went on to receive his Masters of Theology in 1964 and Doctor of Theology in 1967 at Dallas Theological Seminary. He taught college for six years at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan becoming the chairman of the Bible department. He followed his calling to be a pastor, and was senior pastor at churches in Portage, Michigan; Arlington, Virginia; Walnut Creek, Millbrae and San Bruno, California. Before coming to California, Dr. Clark was the executive vice president of Grace Fellowship International, Denver, Colorado a Christian counseling center. There he also completed a two year internship in counseling. After a successful eighteen year career as a real estate broker in Walnut Creek, Dave went back into the ministry, becoming the pastor of Millbrae Bible Church for eleven years and then First Baptist Church of San Bruno in 2013 until September 2019.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; his two sons David and Kevin, two step daughters, Debbie Murrell (Chris) and Lori Thompson (Rob) and ten grandchildren. He loved the Lord, his family and ministry as a Pastor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel, 1139 Saranap Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94595 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow with details given at service.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 2, 2019
