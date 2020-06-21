H. Edward "Eddie" Lexon
Nov. 29, 1934 - June 1, 2020
Resident of Clayton, CA.
H. Edward "Eddie" Lexon died peacefully in his home on June 1st in Clayton, CA at the age of 85. Eddie is survived by his wife Rosi of Clayton, daughters Lenette DeWitt (Don), Cathy McClelland (Joe), Karen Bucey (Bob), Lisa Karmann (Rob), 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and sister, Carol Mueller. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.