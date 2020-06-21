H. Edward "Eddie" Lexon
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Edward "Eddie" Lexon
Nov. 29, 1934 - June 1, 2020
Resident of Clayton, CA.
H. Edward "Eddie" Lexon died peacefully in his home on June 1st in Clayton, CA at the age of 85. Eddie is survived by his wife Rosi of Clayton, daughters Lenette DeWitt (Don), Cathy McClelland (Joe), Karen Bucey (Bob), Lisa Karmann (Rob), 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and sister, Carol Mueller. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for H. Edward "Eddie" Lexon



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved