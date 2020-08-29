H. Edward ZuberJune 19, 1941 - August 12, 2020Resident of Moraga, CAEd Zuber has rounded the bases for a final time….He is safe at home.Born to Anna Reuther and George Zuber who immigrated from Germany, Ed grew up on West 59th Street in Los Angeles. His father passed when Ed was 6 years old and he was raised by his mom. At Dorsey High School, Ed met the love of his life, his muse and soulmate, Kathy, The Redhead. Last June they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Their love and commitment to each other and their family was an inspiration.A USC Trojan fan since childhood, Ed graduated from the university in 1943 with a degree in public administration. He joined Liberty Mutual Insurance Company's sales management program and rose through the ranks during his 43-year career retiring in 2007 as Western Regional Director. Ed elevated Liberty Mutual's western region to prominence and won several awards and accolades for his division's performance and leadership. I was told that "what started in California eventually rippled across the rest of the country." Ed was a passionate leader and mentor to many during his career and kept in close touch with colleagues, many who became dear friends.In 1974, Ed moved his family to Moraga, CA for a job transfer where he grew deep roots in the Bay Area for the next 46 years. Realizing there was no baseball program where his son Jon could play locally, Ed founded the Moraga Baseball Association in 1977 which still teaches kids the love of the game. Coach Zuber, "Zube" as he was affectionately known impacted the lives of hundreds of kids teaching valuable life skills such as discipline, perseverance, commitment, and good sportsmanship. Off the field, Zube was a leader instilling those same virtues in his employees. While he could be tough, his big bark was often followed by a small bite! He motivated people to reach their highest potential and was fiercely loyal; if you were on Zube's team, you knew he had your back.When Jon's baseball career took off, there was nothing Ed liked more than watching his games. Later when Jon coached baseball at U.C. Berkeley, Ed relished his job as public address announcer there. He channeled his inner Vin Scully, emulating the legendary Dodgers announcer, and read up on the stats and personal histories of each player to keep fans engaged. A committed sports fan, each fall Ed would go south for USC football, often with his daughter Lynda, where he would Fight On with friends. They enjoyed traveling to the Orange Bowl, several Rose Bowls, and to visit family in Germany.In the spring, Ed attended Oakland A's games with friends, colleagues, and Kathy, watching the game, spending time and swapping stories with those he loved. A loyal and devoted family man, Ed was proud of his children who he always made time for. In later years, grandchildren, Madison and Tatum were the joy of his life. He loved picking them up from school, cheering while they played sports, seeing the world through their eyes as they traveled to Disneyland, Hawaii and Mammoth.He was a giant to many, a legend to some, and will hold a special place in our hearts forever.In lieu of flowers, Ed would have wanted you to raise a glass, make a toast and share your favorite memory of time spent with him.FIGHT ON!