H. Kenneth Dothée
July 11, 1945 – March 2, 2020
Resident of Martinez
Ken Dothée passed away on March 2, 2020 at his home in Martinez, CA, with his wife, Donna, and daughter, Katie by his side.
Ken was born on July 11, 1945, in San Francisco, CA. to German immigrants, Harry Bernhard Richard Dothée and Paula Hartlein. He and two older sisters, Helga (McMenomey) and Jutta (Pappas), grew up in "The Mish" which Ken loved.
After graduating from law school, he and his first wife, Jeannette (Frisou) moved to Martinez, Katherine Anne (Katie) was born in 1977 and Nicolas Kenneth (Nick) born 1981. Ken spent 32 years working for the Contra Costa County Public Defender's Office. Ken was known as a compassionate, fair and talented criminal defense attorney until he retired in 2003.
During this time he was a founding member, and Pres. of the Martinez Historical Society, founding member, and commish of the Martinez Bocce Federation, The President of the U.S. Bocce Federation, and was elected to the Martinez City Council in 1980.
After being together for over 15 years, Ken and Donna married in March of 2002. This combined family, includes Donna's two children, Gwendolyn Monroe, and Tim Burke.
Ken had been hospitalized off and on over this last year. He finally succumbed to multiple organ failure on March 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, best friend and soul mate Donna Allen, his children, Katie and Nick, his stepchildren, Gwen and Tim, and his beloved grandchildren, Jacob and Natalie Bowman, and many extended family members, schoolmates from St. Peter's Grammer School and Archbishop Riordan High School in SF, and Saint Mary's College in Moraga, neighbors, friends from all over the world, and citizens of his community of Martinez. He touched many lives along his path.
The family thanks Dr. Geoffrey Foster and Dr. John Kim, and the staff at Walnut Creek Kaiser for their compassionate care during this time.
A memorial service for Ken will be held at the chapel at St. Mary's College after the Coronavirus subsides. Contact Connolly & Taylor at (925) 228-4700 or Ken's facebook page for updates. Suggested donations may be made to your local school's athletic, or arts program, or a in honor of the extraordinary lifetime of H. Kenneth Dothée. RIP
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2020