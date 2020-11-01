H. Michael ReedApril 4, 1944 - October 23, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAMike Reed, a long-time resident of Walnut Creek passed away suddenly Oct. 23, 2020. He was born April 4, 1944 to Herbert and Margory Reed in Detroit. Married March 4, 1988 to Karolyn Reed. He is survived by his step children Brian Sharpes and Kimberly Harris (nee Sharpes), grandchildren Allison and William Sharpes, as well as his nieces Jennifer Damschen (nee Wright) and Heather Rudolph (nee Wright). His wife Karolyn Reed, step son Gregory Sharpes and sister Devery Gawlowski (nee Krohn) proceded him in death. Mike served our county proudly in the Air National Guard from 1963 - 1969 with active duty in 1968 -1969.Mike worked as a controller and CPA for several firms throughtout the Bay Area before retiring from Hanson Bridgett LLP. Mike and Karolyn had a deep love of animals and bred Burnese Mountain dogs from 1994 to 2008. He and Karolyn co-chaired the 1996 Bernese Mountain Dog National Specialty as well as numerous regional specialties. Mike's other interest were varied and included a love of ham radios, trains, reading and volunteering. He could often be found volenteering at the California State Railroad Musuem as a conductor, or his long-time service to the Sierra West Bernese Mountian Dog Club. Please consider donations to Hospice of the East Bay or the California State Railroad Musuem in Memory of Mike.Suzi Vasquez