Hal "Bud" Dean ThorntonNov. 22, 1931 - May 12, 2020Resident of LafayetteLoving husband, Loving father, Great man. Hal was born in Long Beach, CA to Lester and Margaret Thornton. The family moved to Albany CA while "Bud" was a small child, and while products of the Great Depression, the family was able to purchase their own home, in El Cerrito, CA. Hal went to El Cerrito High School and often talked of his fond memories while there.Hal served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed in Bordeaux France. Upon discharge in 1955, he soon graduated from San Jose State University. While working at Capwells Dept Store, he met the love of his life, Barbara Mae Morgan, who he married in 1960. Working in real estate, Hal was able to purchase / have built the family's home in Lafayette, CA. Taking a break from real estate, Hal worked for Farmer's Insurance for 14 years. His passion for real estate won out, and he obtained his Broker's license and in 1979 opened Maison Realtors. For the next 12 years, Hal was a successful Real Estate and Mortgage Broker which allowed him to retire to Incline Village, in 1991. Hal and Barbara lived in Incline Village for 9 years, until health issues necessitated the need for them to return to Lafayette, CA for the remainder of Hal's life. For the last several years, while health issues plagued Hal, he kept his spirits up. Hal passed away peacefully on May 12, surrounded by loved ones. Hal is survived by his wife Barbara Thornton, his sister the lovely Margie Jane Allgaier, his three sons, Gregory, Timothy and Brian, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.