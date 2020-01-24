|
Hanako O. Andrews
October 20, 1929 - January 13, 2020
Resident of Concord
Hanako Andrews, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her husband and children on the evening of January 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Hanako was adopted at birth by Hirukichi and Hatsu Otsuka and was raised and schooled in Tokyo until the family home and business was destroyed during World War II. The family then moved to the countryside where Hanako finished her studies and became an elementary school teacher. Hanako was working at the Airman's Club on Shiroi Airbase in 1955 when she met and fell in love with Paul. Hanako and Paul planned to marry, but the Air Force sent Paul to Korea for a year shortly thereafter. Nevertheless, the two continued to correspond while apart and were finally married on January 7, 1957. Hanako and Paul welcomed their first child later that year and remained in Japan until 1958. They then moved stateside to Paul's hometown of Seattle. They welcomed three more children over the next few years, and as a family of six they moved back and forth between Seattle and the Bay Area while Paul worked for the Customs Service. While caring for and raising her four rambunctious children, Hanako also worked as a Japanese cooking instructor, seamstress for a high-end women's clothing store, salesclerk and department manager in Capwell's, Emporium, and Macy's stores. While Hanako always considered her most important role to be mothering her four children to be good, hard-working citizens – which she did to perfection – she was also recognized as a skilled artisan. She painted beautiful landscapes and scenes of traditional Japanese women in watercolor and oil, she studied and practiced the art of Ikebana (floral arrangement), and hand-made incredible Japanese dolls. She was an excellent seamstress and many brides went to the alter in Hanako-sewn dresses. She was an outstanding Japanese cook who enjoyed introducing friends to new flavors. She had an incredible talent for balancing her responsibilities at home and work with her many hobbies and social activities.
Hanako is survived by her husband Paul, her daughters Cathleen (Gary) Konner and Cecyle Andrews, and sons Garth (Jenny) Andrews and Clay Andrews. Also by her grandchildren Malissa (Ryan) Mollberg, Samantha Konner, Malcolm Konner, Shelby Andrews, Kaylee Andrews, Kiana Smith, Emmy Andrews, Mia Andrews, Reece Andrews, Logan Andrews, Sydney Andrews, and Owen Andrews. As well as her great-grandchildren Quinn Olmstead, Hudson Mollberg, and Harlow Mollberg.
A celebration of Hanako's remarkable life will be held later at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hanako's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020