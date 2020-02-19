|
Hardev Singh Sidhu
April 12, 1943 - Feb 12, 2020
Walnut Creek
Hardev passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by close family on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020.
Hardev is preceded in death by his wife Vidya Singh Sidhu of Walnut Creek, CA.
He is survived by his devoted children, Debbie Singh of Walnut Creek, Tony Singh (Yvonne) of Round Rock TX, Steven Singh of Walnut Creek, and Angela Haag (Jed) of Waianae HI.
Funeral Services will be held at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel on Friday, February 21st at 11am.
BORN TO BE... WIIIIIIIILD!
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020