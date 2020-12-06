1/1
Harlan V. Petrich
1942 - 2020
August 25, 1942 - November 26, 2020
Resident of Dublin, CA
Harlan V. Petrich passed away on Thursday morning after a courageous battle with cancer. A devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and cousin; he was the glue that held our family together in so many ways. He was a great storyteller with an infectious smile, and he touched us all with his warmth and kindness.
Harlan was born in Graceville, MN to Gerhart and Alvera (Ellingson) Petrich. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. His family settled into farming in the Rosholt, SD area. He was the eldest of 4 children and graduated from Rosholt High School in 1960. He attended trade school at Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis, and in 1961 was hired by Capital Airlines in Chicago. He returned to Minnesota and married Ardis Larson in 1962, settling in the suburbs of Minneapolis where he went on to raise 2 daughters, Gina and Alicia. In 1975, he made the tough decision to move from the Midwest and relocate to the Bay Area where he enjoyed a 42-year career at United Airlines in San Francisco, CA.
Harlan was a humble man who loved God and family. A farm kid at heart, he loved everything about the outdoors: camping, fishing, gardening, nature, and animals – especially his beloved dogs and grand dogs, Sparky, Gigi, Cocoa, Penny, and Piper. He was the ultimate grill master, and loved country music, football (the Minnesota Vikings were #1), reading, history, and learning about the world around him. He enjoyed trips across the country to visit national parks, family, and friends and cherished our family trips to Hawaii and Lake Tahoe. He was an active member of St. Philip Lutheran Church in Dublin for over 45 years.
Grateful for having shared his life are his loving and devoted wife Ardis (Larson) Petrich; daughters Gina Petrich of Livermore, CA and Alicia Diamond (Jason) of Alameda, CA; grandchildren Madison Petrich and Quincy Diamond; sister Ilene Zastrow (Dale) of La Crosse, WI and brother Alan Petrich (Mary) of Aberdeen, SD, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Harlan was preceded in death by his parents Gerhart and Alvera, and his brother Brian.
Forever in our hearts, his generous and loving spirit and warm smile will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Philip Lutheran Church, 8850 Davona Drive, Dublin, CA 94568 (In memo line write: Harlan Petrich Memorial) or University of California, San Francisco, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 4, 2020
May my uncle Harlan Rest in peace, I will always remember that warm smile and that story telling ability that kept your attention to the last word,.. Great obituary about a man who lived a life of meaning , purpose, dedicated to all the things that matter.
John Petrich
Family
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
