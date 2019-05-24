Harland Hawk

Jan 12, 1920 - Apr 24, 2019

Richmond

Harland Hawk was born in Orchards (Vancouver), WA. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U. S. Army Air Corps in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire, England. In 1944, Harland married Bobbie, serving in the RAF Signal Corps. He returned home to Camas, WA. Bobbie and infant daughter, Judith joined him a short time later. The family grew to include Russell (Jean), Adrienne, and Daphne (George); eight grandchildren: Maureen, Michael (Erin), Harrison (Laura), Elizabeth (Darren), Alexis (Josh), Amber (Graham), Matthew (Phillip), Zoe and eight great-grandchildren. Harland and Bobbie were married for 71 years. Harland retired from Coca Cola in 1982, as a refrigeration mechanic. He spent his retirement years repairing everything for friends and family and enjoyed every meal, but especially loved pie! He was predeceased by Bobbie, Judith and his two brothers, Pierce and James. Hilda, his daytime Visiting Angel and Veda, longtime family friend, were very much part of his life and support during his final chapter, along with Alfie, his pet cat. A private service was held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.





