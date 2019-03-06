Harold "Hal" Baltazor

Resident of Concord

Harold died unexpectedly on February 28, 2019 at home, at 91 years of age. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Dolores, in 2005. He is survived by his three children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dad was born in New York City to George and Hassie Baltazor. While living in Chicago in 1945, he joined the US Navy. In 1948 he married the love of his life, our mom, and was later honorably discharged from military service. He worked at Benicia Arsenal until it closed in 1962, transferred to the US Army Ordnance in Pasadena, CA and then transferred to the Concord Naval Weapons Station in 1969, where he retired as the Planning Department Manager in 1983, completing 37 years of Federal service.

He was a devoted member of St. Agnes Catholic Church for 50 years, giving many hours to various projects on the Building & Grounds Committee, St. Agnes School, STARS, Parish Council and serving as an usher. It was truly his second home.

Dad lived a full life. He loved to travel, spend time at his cabin, play cards and go to "Dinner Club" with his close friends. He was an adoring husband, a gentle, wise and loving father, a true friend and a great gentleman. His faith, strength and love for his family has been an inspiration to us all.

He was also a practical man, and in light of that, his family wishes donations be made to the St. Agnes Building Improvement Fund, 3966 Chestnut Ave, Concord, CA 94519, in lieu of flowers.

Visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5-8pm with a Vigil Service at 7pm at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton, Rd, Concord. Funeral Liturgy on Friday, March 8 at 11am at St. Agnes Church, 3966 Chestnut Ave., Concord.





