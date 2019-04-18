Harold Edgar Nay

May 19, 1926 ~ Apr. 14, 2019

Resident of Antioch

Harold Edgar Nay, resident of Antioch, CA, passed away Sunday morning with dignity and within the tight embrace of his loved ones.

Harold was born to Noble and Max Nay in Pasadena, where he lived with siblings David, Daniel, Eugene, and Roberta and marched in the Tournament of Roses Parade as a cornet player in the Pasadena City College Honor Band.

He earned his third mate's license at the California Maritime Academy in 1946 and made 8 trips to the Orient as a second mate aboard the SS President Jefferson. He was then assigned to Naval Intelligence at the Pentagon.

Harold later earned Bachelor's and Masters degrees in Mathematics at Cal and San Diego State, respectively. He began his 44 year teaching career in 1955 at Liberty HS, and served the bulk of his career as Head of the Math Department at Pleasant Hill HS. He also taught at Ygnacio Valley HS, Antioch HS, and Deer Valley HS.

Harold married Orillian Frazier in 1948 and loved her deeply and selflessly for 66 years. They traveled, built a home for their children, and faithfully served at the church of Christ in Antioch. He gave every bit of himself caring for his Honey from the first time he held her door through her battle against Alzheimer's. Our loss is their reward, as they are again holding hands and writing letters of love.

Harold's eyes shined most brightly when presenting his latest mathematical discovery, leading backcountry hikes, and telling grandiose tales of his hijinks around the campfire. His pursuits of new learning and untouched Yosemite trails were boundless.

Harold is survived and cherished by his sister Roberta Mansur; four heartbroken children, Sue (Ken) Forrest, Curtis (Ingrid) Nay, Candyce (Ken) Warren, and Terri (Vern) Chapman; ten grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren; all who will eagerly follow him forever. He is our beacon of generosity, ambition, humor, and service; and we know of no greater man than him.

Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 10am Friday, Apr. 19 at Higgins Chapel and burial at 11am Monday, Apr. 22 at Oak View Cemetery (2500 E 18th St, Antioch).

Those who share Harold's love of advancing young minds are asked to direct charity to the Harold Nay Memorial Scholarship at Antioch High School (700 W 18th St, Antioch 94509).





