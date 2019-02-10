Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Famous Dave's
1 Southland Mall
Hayward, CA
Harold Figueroa
September 18, 1928 ~ January 7, 2019
Former Hayward, CA Resident
Harold Figueroa passed away peacefully on January 7, 2019 at the age of 90 in Plano, Texas where his final care was provided. Harold is survived by his wife Helen June of 70 years, daughters Carol Forbus (Ron), Rena Mainprice; sons Harold Glen, and Allen Dale (Michele); eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 16, 2 pm; Famous Dave's, 1 Southland Mall, Hayward, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019
