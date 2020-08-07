Harold H. WhiteJanuary 19, 1922 - July 30, 2020Resident of Martinez, CAHarold Hunter White, a member of the "greatest generation" has passed away at the age of 98 after a brief illness. His wife of 65 years, Marilyn, and all eight of his siblings precedes him in death. Harold was born in Tulare, California, the 7th of 9 children born to Clarence and Jessie White. He was raised in the Salinas valley, an area he always loved. Enlisting in the Marine's after Pearl Harbor, he saw combat in the Pacific Theater and the terrible bloody battles on the islands of Tarawa, Saipan and Tinian and was one of the first waves sent into Nagasaki after the bomb was dropped. When the war was over he took out a VA loan and bought his parents their first home, he then got a job in the Salinas valley working in agriculture. Harold liked to bowl, and as luck would have it, he was placed on a bowling team with Marilyn Brown and in 1950 they were married. In 1958, opportunity brought him to Martinez, where he bought a home and moved his young family. Harold was happiest spending time with his family, traveling in his RV and playing golf with Marilyn. He never met a stranger and was always there to help anyone who needed it. Harold was active in the Martinez Sportsman's Club for many years, serving on the board, teaching hunter safety, doing the dishes after the dinners and any repairs needed; he even made the sign that is in front of the building.He will be fondly remembered and missed for his outgoing personality, humor and integrity that touched the lives of his family and friends and all who knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Wilma (John) Telfer and Wanda (Marty) Sorensen and son, Howard (Debbie) White, all of Martinez. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Dennis and Christina Knisley and Paden and Dylan White, and 6 great-grandchildren.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service; internment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, California.