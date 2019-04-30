|
Harold Hamilton
Resident of San Leandro
Harold was born in San Francisco in 1934. He is survived by his loving wife Carnation of 66 years his son Harold Jr. (Jo Ann), grandson Andrew (Chelsey), daughter Tòni (Kurt) and their children Cameron, Paige (Jennifer).
Harold was a fireman in the San Leandro fire depart. for 30 years, twelve of which were as Fire Chief until he retired in 1986.
There will be no memorial services per Harold Seniors request. The family would ask in lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation to The Davis Street Family Resource Center website: davisstreet.org
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2019