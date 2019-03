Harold Hunt

Nov. 3, 1929 - Feb. 20, 2019

El Cerrito, CA

Born in Albany, CA and raised in Lafayette, Harold was a graduate of Acalanes High School, class of '47. After a tour in the Korean War, he returned to El Cerrito, CA where he settled with his dear wife of 66 years, Janet Peres Hunt. An avid reader, Harold traveled extensively with Janet and their children, Lynda and Don, and invested time in fixing cars, including his beloved Model A Ford (which is six months older than he was).

Together with his brother-in-law, Erle Brown, Harold was a local paving and grading contractor. His children stayed close. Lynda and Steve, settled in Walnut Creek, where she was a beloved primary school teacher. Don and his wife, Elena, made their home in Richmond with their two children, Madi (Matheus) and Nick (Sarah).

Harold loved music, dancing with Janet, and sharing good times with his family and friends.

Services to celebrate his life will be at St. Paul's Catholic Church. 1835 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 4:00 pm.





