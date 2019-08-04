|
|
Harold Mason
Feb. 15, 1925 - Dec. 16, 2018
Resident of Walnut Creek
Harold F. Mason died on December 16, 2018, in Walnut Creek, CA. Born on February 15, 1925, in Porterville, CA, he moved with his parents to Honolulu, Hawaii, when he was a year old, and lived there until the summer of 1941, when his father was transferred to NJ.
Harold enlisted in the Army Air Force during World War II, training as a navigator. Following training, he received his deployment orders to the Pacific on the same day the U.S. bombed Hiroshima.
After the war, he completed a degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University in 1950. He later received his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin in 1955. While in Madison, he met physician Marian Caldwell, whom he married about six months later.
After Harold graduated from Wisconsin, the couple moved to the Bay Area when Harold accepted a position with Chevron Research. He remained at Chevron until taking early retirement in 1986.
After Marian died in 1998, he met and married Virginia (Ginnie) Byrne, a fellow septuagenarian, at his church of many years, St. Anselm's in Lafayette. He and Ginnie moved in the early years of their marriage – to Bend, OR, to Carson City, NV, and eventually back to the Bay Area. After Ginnie died in 2015, Harold moved from their home in Rossmoor to Atria Valley View.
Always an avid reader and inquisitive man, Harold dove full-time into several pursuits once retired. He became an award-winning amateur wildlife and landscape photographer. He studied astronomy, history, natural science, and even theology. Though slowed in recent years by advancing age, he remained a passionate learner.
He is survived by his children Charles (Glenda) of Laramie, WY; Richard of Chandler, AZ; Kate (Mary Lee) of Plainfield NJ; six grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held at St. Anselm's Episcopal Church in Lafayette, CA, on Sat, Aug 10, at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , the Nature Conservancy, or Friends of the Smithsonian.
View the online memorial for Harold Mason
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019